NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/3
Advisories
--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 11:08a
|Low
Sun 5:26p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:42a
|Low
Sun 4:50p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:18p
|Low
Mon 5:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:38a
|Low
Sun 4:54p
|High
Sun 11:00p
|Low
Mon 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 2:48p
|Low
Sun 9:31p
|High
Mon 3:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:58a
|Low
Sun 5:28p
|High
Sun 11:21p
|Low
Mon 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:33a
|High
Sun 1:55p
|Low
Sun 9:05p
|High
Mon 2:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|High
Sun 11:55a
|Low
Sun 6:00p
|High
Mon 12:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:42a
|Low
Sun 4:58p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:22p
|High
Sun 11:36p
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:49a
|Low
Sun 5:01p
|High
Sun 11:11p
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:50a
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Mon 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.