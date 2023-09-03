NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/3

Advisories

--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 11:08a		Low
Sun 5:26p		High
Sun 11:30p		Low
Mon 5:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:42a		Low
Sun 4:50p		High
Sun 11:04p		Low
Mon 5:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:56a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:18p		Low
Mon 5:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:38a		Low
Sun 4:54p		High
Sun 11:00p		Low
Mon 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 2:48p		Low
Sun 9:31p		High
Mon 3:10a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:58a		Low
Sun 5:28p		High
Sun 11:21p		Low
Mon 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:33a		High
Sun 1:55p		Low
Sun 9:05p		High
Mon 2:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:28a		High
Sun 11:55a		Low
Sun 6:00p		High
Mon 12:13a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:42a		Low
Sun 4:58p		High
Sun 11:05p		Low
Mon 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 5:22p		High
Sun 11:36p		Low
Mon 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:49a		Low
Sun 5:01p		High
Sun 11:11p		Low
Mon 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 11:50a		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Mon 12:15a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

