NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/3

--A High Risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf continues along the Jersey Shore for both Sunday and Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the West

7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 11:08a Low

Sun 5:26p High

Sun 11:30p Low

Mon 5:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:42a Low

Sun 4:50p High

Sun 11:04p Low

Mon 5:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:18p Low

Mon 5:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:38a Low

Sun 4:54p High

Sun 11:00p Low

Mon 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 2:48p Low

Sun 9:31p High

Mon 3:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:58a Low

Sun 5:28p High

Sun 11:21p Low

Mon 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:33a High

Sun 1:55p Low

Sun 9:05p High

Mon 2:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:28a High

Sun 11:55a Low

Sun 6:00p High

Mon 12:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:42a Low

Sun 4:58p High

Sun 11:05p Low

Mon 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:22p High

Sun 11:36p Low

Mon 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:49a Low

Sun 5:01p High

Sun 11:11p Low

Mon 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:50a Low

Sun 5:59p High

Mon 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

