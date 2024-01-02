Absecon Called Second Kinkiest City in New Jersey

Absecon Called Second Kinkiest City in New Jersey

google maps

What's going on in Absecon these days?

Congratulations, Absecon! You've been named the second kinkiest town in New Jersey!

Get our free mobile app

What defines kinky?

Photo by pawel szvmanski on Unsplash
loading...

Our friends at Merriam-Webster have a couple of definitions for the word "kinky", but for our purposes, the meaning is this: "relating to, having, or appealing to unconventional tastes, especially in sex. also: sexually deviant."

If that doesn't paint a picture of Absecon, I don't know what does!

I'm kidding.

But, the people at RoadSnacks.com aren't kidding: they have named Absecon the second kinkiest city in New Jersey.

But why?

What are people in Absecon buying?

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash
loading...

According to the editors, the ranking is based on the number of erotic toys purchased in the city from the novelty company, Adam & Eve.

According to RoadSnacks, the folks in Absecon have been buying from Adam & Eve at a rate of .05 orders per person.

Somehow, in the last year, Absecon has fallen from the kinkiest to the second kinkiest. (We took a poll in our office and we can't figure out if it's a good or bad thing.)

What other cities are kinky?

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash
loading...

Clementon finished in this year's study as the kinkiest - we assume it made the climb because the amusement park isn't open all year long.

Some other notable rankings: Woodbury was #10, Salem was #11, and Atlantic City came in at #17.

Who would have guessed Absecon was kinkier than AC?

What do we do with this information?

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash
loading...

Maybe Absecon can use the information in its marketing efforts. Stealing from an old Atlantic City slogan: "Absecon - we're always turned on!"

Goodnight, Absecon.

SOURCE: RoadSnacks.com

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: New Jersey, Atlantic City, Woodbury, Absecon, Salem, Clementon
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM