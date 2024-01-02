Absecon Called Second Kinkiest City in New Jersey

What's going on in Absecon these days?



Congratulations, Absecon! You've been named the second kinkiest town in New Jersey!

What defines kinky?

Our friends at Merriam-Webster have a couple of definitions for the word "kinky", but for our purposes, the meaning is this: "relating to, having, or appealing to unconventional tastes, especially in sex. also: sexually deviant."

If that doesn't paint a picture of Absecon, I don't know what does!

I'm kidding.

But, the people at RoadSnacks.com aren't kidding: they have named Absecon the second kinkiest city in New Jersey.

But why?

What are people in Absecon buying?

According to the editors, the ranking is based on the number of erotic toys purchased in the city from the novelty company, Adam & Eve.

According to RoadSnacks, the folks in Absecon have been buying from Adam & Eve at a rate of .05 orders per person.

Somehow, in the last year, Absecon has fallen from the kinkiest to the second kinkiest. (We took a poll in our office and we can't figure out if it's a good or bad thing.)

What other cities are kinky?

Clementon finished in this year's study as the kinkiest - we assume it made the climb because the amusement park isn't open all year long.

Some other notable rankings: Woodbury was #10, Salem was #11, and Atlantic City came in at #17.

Who would have guessed Absecon was kinkier than AC?

What do we do with this information?

Maybe Absecon can use the information in its marketing efforts. Stealing from an old Atlantic City slogan: "Absecon - we're always turned on!"

Goodnight, Absecon.

SOURCE: RoadSnacks.com

