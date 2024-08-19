4 Kids Under 15 Busted for Car Theft and Burglary in Galloway, NJ

These four kids are growing up fast - but, definitely not in the right direction.

Galloway Police arrest four kids

A big/little arrest for the Galloway Township Police Department, with help from the Absecon Police Department.

Absecon Police were alerted of a situation just before 2am Sunday. Police found out about a group of people trying to break into vehicles in Absecon. They were reportedly traveling in a Dodge Journey and headed towards Galloway Township.

Galloway Police were able to locate the car near Route 30 and 8th Avenue. Police initiated a traffic stop, but the Dodge quickly drove away, in an attempt to flee police.

Shortly thereafter, police located the car again, on Arbutus Avenue. This time the car was abandoned - and police quickly discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

Galloway and Absecon Police then worked together and ultimately, after several hours, found all four suspects hiding in various location.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

Charges are pending

Police say the ages of the four are 12, 13, 13, and 14. All are from Atlantic City. They've all been charges with numerous crimes, and were released to their guardians pending court dates.

“This was very impressive work from both the Galloway Township and Absecon City Police Departments”, said Chief Richard D. Barber. “This coordination and teamwork between our departments is another example of how collaboration with other law enforcement agencies can lead to positive results.”

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll