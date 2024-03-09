YUM! The New Jersey Chocolate Expo Is This Weekend🍫

One of, if not the most loved foods, is chocolate. Yes, there may be some who don't love the sweet treat, but for the most part, most people love chocolate and it comes in so many ways to enjoy. What's your favorite? ice cream, pie, cookies, cake, candy, pudding, milk, how do you like your chocolate? If I had to pick one I'd go with the classic "chocolate cake". There is definitely something special about a delicious chocolate cake and a cup of coffee that just makes you smile lol

Chocolate Cake Unsplash.com David Holifield loading...

I would say a close second would be chocolate ice cream and after that chocolate pudding with extra whipped cream! While you're at it put the whipped cream on my cake and ice cream too!

Chocolate Ice Cream Unsplash.com Mae Mu loading...

So chocolate lovers here's a chance for you to enjoy a weekend full of delicious chocolate and meet members of the original cast of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory! The New Jersey Chocolate Expo Is This Weekend in Edison. Members of the original cast of Willy Wonka (1971) will be on hand, Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), Rusty Goffe (Oompa Loompa), and Paris Themmen (Mike Tee Vee).

Chocolate Pudding Unsplash.com American Heritage Chocolate loading...

The New Jersey Chocolate Expo is this weekend Saturday, March 9th, and Sunday, March 10th.

Enjoy all the sweet treats this weekend at the NJ Expo Center in Edison. CLICK HERE For all the details and don't forget the milk! It's going to be a blast this weekend in Middlesex County.

