The Worst Town In New Jersey to Live In

I love New Jersey and I think this state is the perfect state to live in for me and my family.

I've always been a huge cheerleader for the Garden State and always will be, especially my home at the Jersey Shore.

I don't usually think, what's the worst town to live in New Jersey. But I guess if I had to guess some would come to mind. The two I think of would be Newark and Camden. But, I have to tell you, there is nothing better than going to the Aquarium in Camden, I love it.

Wow, believe it or not, it's not those two towns or cities at all in New Jersey that are the worst.

According to 247wallst.com, they went through each state in America and found the worst city to live in. Here's how they found the worst cities in each state: "Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the worst cities to live in in every state. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life. We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 8,000. Our list includes cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and unincorporated communities."

What is the worst city in New Jersey to live in?

This might be a surprise, but it's Bridgeton, NJ. Bridgeton is located in Cumberland County.

According to this 24/7 Wallstreet report:

*The poverty rate is a staggering 35 percent.

*The median household income is just shy of $40,000. Compare that to $89,000 statewide.

*This report also looked at drug-related mortalities. The average in New Jersey is 33 per every 100,000 residents. In Bridgeton, with a population of just over 26,000, the average is sadly 56 per every 100,000 residents.

Keep Reading: Memories of Seaside Heights from 1973

I know living in this great state, communities come together, especially when we're down and out. I know these numbers will go up.

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker