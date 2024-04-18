If you hadn't noticed, the weather is getting better and folks around the Garden State are heading outdoors to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine. We have been stuck in the house with a lot of rain for the past few months so it's a welcome sight to see gorgeous sunny days with comfortable temps and fewer bugs! One of the best parts of spring is the low amount of critters that during summer will be out and about. So let's get outdoors and see some great nature spots here in New Jersey. We have a great spot for you to visit and you may not even be aware it's there!

In a recent article by Reader's Digest "The Most Scenic Nature Getaways in Every State" they highlighted the "best" nature spots around America. Here in New Jersey, they highlighted The Paterson Great Falls on the Passaic River. I have not visited Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, but it is definitely on my list of places to go. I don't think people think of New Jersey as a place to see "waterfalls". According to Applewood.com, "Standing at 77 feet high, the Paterson Great Falls is the second largest waterfall in the nation, behind only Niagara Falls." Think about that! The 2nd largest waterfall in America is in New Jersey!

So next time you are looking for a fantastic nature photo op, head to Passaic County and visit the Paterson Great Falls and check out the nation's 2nd largest waterfall. "Watch the 2 billion gallons of water that cascade into the gorge below each day from the pedestrian bridge over top the chasm."

