New Jersey on average sees more snow to the north and northwest of the state than to the southern portion and coastal areas of the state. According to NJ.com January tends to be the coldest month of the year in the Garden State, and February is typically the snowiest month.

If you are a "snow lover" and you are looking for the best place to go for snow in Jersey, then I have the place to go. Personally, I like snow, but I don't think I want to live in the state's "snowiest" town because it's more than what I need to satisfy my craving for the white stuff.

What Town In New Jersey Receives The Most Snow Annually?

New Jersey's "snowiest" town is in Sussex County. Newton gets the award according to "Only In Your State" as the snowiest town in the Garden State. According to their article, Newton receives over three feet of snow annually. "The town gets the highest average snowfall in New Jersey every year, a whopping 37 inches!"

So next time you are in need of snow, head to the northwest corner of the state and head to Sussex County to the town of Newton. There's a good chance, especially in February, that there will be snow on the ground in Jersey's snowiest town.

By the way, according to Wikipedia, "Significant snowfall is much rarer along the coastline and in South Jersey than in Interior North Jersey."

