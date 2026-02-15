Steak Lovers in New Jersey, This one’s for you!

What really makes a steakhouse unforgettable? For me, it starts and ends with the meat. No heavy sauces. No distractions. Just a perfectly cooked steak that makes you pause after the first bite and think, wow.

I’ll admit it, I’m a well-done steak person. No pink, no red, just cooked all the way through. I know that might make some steak purists gasp, because the most popular way to order a steak in America is medium-rare. That’s the sweet spot for many people: a flavorful sear on the outside and a tender, juicy center. My husband Nick swears by it and gives me the full speech every time. Meanwhile, I’m over here happily waiting for mine to be cooked a little longer.

The Atmosphere That Makes a Steakhouse Special

When you walk into a great steakhouse, you feel it right away. The smell in the air. The warm lighting. The cozy, romantic vibe. While big-name chains have their place, there’s something special about family-owned spots that focus on doing one thing exceptionally well: steak.

A Hidden Gem Tucked in New Brunswick

A recent list of the most underrated steakhouses in America highlighted one New Jersey location that absolutely deserves more attention. According to cheapism.com, the Garden State is home to a true hidden gem.

Steakhouse 85

Tucked away in the heart of New Brunswick, Steakhouse 85 has quietly built a reputation for serving top-quality cuts in a setting that feels both upscale and welcoming. It’s even known as the official steakhouse of Rutgers Athletics, which says a lot about its local following.

A Menu Built for True Steak Lovers

The menu is exactly what steak lovers dream about. From dry-aged steaks and classic surf and turf to over-the-top platters like the King’s Platter, there’s something for every appetite.

And true to what makes a steakhouse great, the focus stays where it belongs, on expertly prepared, high-quality meat cooked just the way you like it.

If you’re always on the hunt for those “locals know best” spots, this is one to add to your must-visit list. Whether you order yours well-done like me or medium-rare like Nick, this underrated New Jersey steakhouse proves that when the steak is this good, everyone leaves happy.

