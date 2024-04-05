Did You Meet the Cutie New Seal at Jenkinson&#8217;s Aquarium in New Jersey

Did You Meet the Cutie New Seal at Jenkinson’s Aquarium in New Jersey

Jenkinson's Aquarium Facebook page, canva

⚫Did you meet the new seal at Jenkinson's Aquarium?

⚫Turbo is a sweetie

⚫Meet the new seal, Turbo at Jenkinson's Aquarium

This couldn't come at a better time for the aquarium, because of the loss of Lucy.

We told you just a couple of weeks ago how the beloved seal from Jenkinson's passed away. We always visited with Lucy, she was awesome.

Get our free mobile app

There's a brand new, adorable seal named Turbo that Jenkinson's just welcomed to the aquarium.

Jenkinson's has a new adorable seal they just welcomed From Jenkinson's Aquarium's Facebook page: "We are absolutely in LOVE with the newest addition to the Jenkinson’s Aquarium family! Meet Turbo, a harbor seal that was rescued by The Marine Mammal Center when she was only 2 weeks old on a rocky beach in California. She was separated from her mom and suffered some injuries including those to her front flipper which led to her needing that flipper amputated. She was deemed non-releasable by NOAA due to her removed flipper and general lack of chasing and eating fish, both which would severely lessen her chances of survival in the wild."

How adorable is Turbo? She is just to stinking cute. I met Turbo a couple of weeks ago and she's just amazing. Yes, Turbo is a girl and I'm not even kidding while you're walking through the aquarium, Turbo will swim right up along side of you. While you're walking through the lower level, you'll spot Turbo right away, she's the small one. She's the cutest thing and so friendly.

Jenkinson's Aquarium Facebook Page
loading...

Jenkinson's Aquarium is located at 300 Ocean Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. The aquarium is an awesome place for the whole family.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Facebook, NOAA, Ocean County, America, Point Pleasant Beach, California, Jenkinson's aquarium, aquarium, Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Summer 2024, Spring 2024
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM