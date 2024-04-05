⚫Did you meet the new seal at Jenkinson's Aquarium?

This couldn't come at a better time for the aquarium, because of the loss of Lucy.

We told you just a couple of weeks ago how the beloved seal from Jenkinson's passed away. We always visited with Lucy, she was awesome.

There's a brand new, adorable seal named Turbo that Jenkinson's just welcomed to the aquarium.

Jenkinson's has a new adorable seal they just welcomed From Jenkinson's Aquarium's Facebook page: "We are absolutely in LOVE with the newest addition to the Jenkinson’s Aquarium family! Meet Turbo, a harbor seal that was rescued by The Marine Mammal Center when she was only 2 weeks old on a rocky beach in California. She was separated from her mom and suffered some injuries including those to her front flipper which led to her needing that flipper amputated. She was deemed non-releasable by NOAA due to her removed flipper and general lack of chasing and eating fish, both which would severely lessen her chances of survival in the wild."

How adorable is Turbo? She is just to stinking cute. I met Turbo a couple of weeks ago and she's just amazing. Yes, Turbo is a girl and I'm not even kidding while you're walking through the aquarium, Turbo will swim right up along side of you. While you're walking through the lower level, you'll spot Turbo right away, she's the small one. She's the cutest thing and so friendly.

Jenkinson's Aquarium is located at 300 Ocean Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. The aquarium is an awesome place for the whole family.

