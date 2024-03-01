Top 10 Popular State Parks in New Jersey

New Jersey, yes we are small, but we are the most densely populated states in the US.

It's so important to find these wonderful, quiet spaces to get away from it all. From the roads, to the beaches and boardwalks in the summer, shopping centers, and grocery stores, everything is always packed, we need our space here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

There is nothing better than getting that space we need in New Jersey. I had no idea New Jersey had so many state parks, state forests, and recreation areas. Did you know New Jersey has over 50 of these, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

richard mccracken, getty images richard mccracken, getty images loading...

Some of the best state parks are very popular and have wonderful trails and so much to look at. Others have fantastic swimming holes that are always fun on a summer day. But, watch out for the goose poop.

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com for these state parks list.

What are the top 10 state parks in New Jersey?

#10 - Liberty State Park - Jersey City, NJ

#9 - Washington Crossing State Park - Titusville, NJ

#8 - Cape May Pointe State Park - Cape May, NJ

#7 - Wharton State Forest - Hammonton, NJ

#8 - Cheesequake State Park - Matawan, NJ

#7 - Allaire State Park - Wall Township, NJ

#6 - Double Trouble State Park - Bayville, NJ

#5 - Monmouth Battlefield State Park - Manalapan, NJ

#4 - Corson's Inlet State Park - Ocean City, NJ

#3 - Rancocas State Park - Westhampton, NJ

#2 - Barnegat Lighthouse State Park - Barnegat Light, NJ

#1 - Island Beach State Park - Seaside Park, NJ

Summer, winter, spring and fall these state park are always fun to visit. Some might be closed for the winter, at least parts of the state park, but mainly you can find hours of the parks at nj.gov/stateparks.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker