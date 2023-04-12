NJ man indicted on charges of killing Lakewood man in 91-mph crash

⚖️ Toms River man indicted on charges related to fatal motor vehicle crash in Lakewood

⚖️ The driver was doing 91 mph in a 40-mph zone at the time of the crash

⚖️ Lakewood man in the other vehicle died at the scene

A Toms River man has been indicted on charges related to a motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Lakewood resident in March of last year.

An investigation into the March 9, 2022 crash found that 24-year-old Alejandro Huerta-Arias of Toms River was allegedly driving at an average speed of 91 mph on a 40-mph roadway leading to the collision around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Investigators said Huerta-Arias was heading north on Madison Avenue in a 2012 Infinity G35 when he struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 32-year-old Mark Mandel, of Lakewood, who was trying to turn left onto Courtney Road at the time.

As a result of the impact, Mandel's vehicle spun into a traffic signal and he passed away at the scene.

Huerta-Arias was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of a fractured leg.

He was later charged with vehicular homicide and surrendered at Lakewood Police Headquarters before being released.

An Ocean County grand jury indicted him on the charge of vehicular homicide this week.

