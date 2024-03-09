Ticks Are Out Early In New Jersey! Here’s Why😟

One of the most annoying and at times dangerous bugs we encounter here in the Garden State is the "Tick". These tiny insects pack a punch as many can pass along Lyme Disease (especially deer ticks) and other infections and diseases. Ticks can not only be a problem for humans but also our furry friends. So keep an eye out for your pets, we have found a couple of ticks already at our home, so yes the 'season" has begun. If you find a tick make sure you carefully remove it and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area. Any questions about tick safety be sure to contact your doctor.

Tick Unsplash.com Erik Karits loading...

Why Are We Seeing Ticks Early In New Jersey?

In a recent Patch article, they pointed out that we are seeing ticks early here in the Garden State and the weather is to blame. It may be a mild "El Nino" weather pattern that is to blame for these creepy crawlies being back out and trying to get into your home.

Tick Unsplash.com Victor Grabarczyk loading...

What is El Niño in simple terms?

According to Weather.Gov, "El Niño refers to the above-average sea-surface temperatures that periodically develop across the east-central equatorial Pacific. It represents the warm phase of the ENSO cycle. La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific."

Tick Unsplash.com Erik Karits loading...

Simple Ways To Avoid Ticks

Cover your head

Wear boots and long socks. You can even tuck your pant legs into your socks.

Use tick repellents

Talk to your Veterinarian about your pets and what tick treatments are available.

After being outdoors shower thoroughly

Unsplash.com Christian Lambert Unsplash.com Christian Lambert loading...

