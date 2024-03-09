Ticks Are Out Early In New Jersey! Here’s Why😟
One of the most annoying and at times dangerous bugs we encounter here in the Garden State is the "Tick". These tiny insects pack a punch as many can pass along Lyme Disease (especially deer ticks) and other infections and diseases. Ticks can not only be a problem for humans but also our furry friends. So keep an eye out for your pets, we have found a couple of ticks already at our home, so yes the 'season" has begun. If you find a tick make sure you carefully remove it and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area. Any questions about tick safety be sure to contact your doctor.
Why Are We Seeing Ticks Early In New Jersey?
In a recent Patch article, they pointed out that we are seeing ticks early here in the Garden State and the weather is to blame. It may be a mild "El Nino" weather pattern that is to blame for these creepy crawlies being back out and trying to get into your home.
What is El Niño in simple terms?
Simple Ways To Avoid Ticks
- Cover your head
- Wear boots and long socks. You can even tuck your pant legs into your socks.
- Use tick repellents
- Talk to your Veterinarian about your pets and what tick treatments are available.
- After being outdoors shower thoroughly
