The Mysterious Christmas Trees On The Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

This is always a fun blog around the holidays and the mysterious Christmas tree that always seems to pop up on the waterfront along the bay out on Seven Bridges Road in Little Egg Harbor Township in Southern Ocean County. Once again this year the little Christmas tree has sprung up, however this year there are not one, but two Christmas trees decorated.

These two Christmas trees are located on Seven Bridges Road which is a long roadway that goes out into the bay in Little Egg Harbor. Originally the idea of Seven Bridges Road was to connect Southern Ocean County to Atlantic City, but after building several miles the project was abandoned. It goes way out into the bay, with several bridges that link the roadway. At the end, you will find the Rutgers Observatory.

So who has decorated this year's tree? Is it the same person who decorated both trees? It is cool to take a drive out on Seven Bridges Road and see the trees sitting there in the wild on the water. I spotted some people biking and they stopped at the trees to take photos. It is a perfect Christmas "selfie" location here at the Jersey Shore.

So have you seen the mysterious Christmas trees on the bay? Do you know who decorated them? Was it you? Maybe it's best to just imagine Santa's Elves were out on Scen Bridges Road and put them together themselves. :) Whatever the case, enjoy and Merry Christmas Jersey Shore.

