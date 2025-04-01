Significant Changes For Walmart Stores In New Jersey

There have been so many rumors about big changes at our local Walmart stores in New Jersey. These rumors about Walmart take off on social media.

Remember this rumor about Walmart stores in New Jersey. It was everywhere on social media. I was looking forward to our Walmart stores being open 24-hours again. Do you remember when they used to be 24-hours.

Get our free mobile app

While it's nothing to do with hours and I'm not sure if you heard that Walmart will not take cash that's ripped?? That's false by the way, there was another rumor taking over social media.

What Big Changes are New Jersey Walmart stores making in 2025?

Walmart is changing some check out policies in their stores and on-line. Walmart is ending their relationship with Affirm. It's their "Buy Now, Pay Later" partner for several years at Walmart, according to The Street reports.

If you shop on-line, like I do often, you can make payments through Affirm and make payments in smaller amounts. Walmart is now going with Klarna, according to CNBC.

This switch will take a little bit, but Walmart is hoping to have Klarna fully integrated by the 2025 Christmas season.

The switch will take a bit of time, but Walmart is optimistic that they’ll have Klarna fully integrated by the time the 2025 Holiday shopping season begins.

Recently, I told you about the changes at Walmart with "hotdogs".

From Crave's CEO and co-founder Samantha Rincione: "We are thrilled to partner with Walmart for Crave's expansion. This new venture allows us to offer quick and delicious dining, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community."

Walmart has teamed up with Crave in several states Florida, Texas, Virginia, Iowa, Georgia, and moving into New York Walmart stores this year. Hopefully, they will be all over the country in Walmart stores before the end of 2025.

When are they coming to New Jersey? That's the big question, maybe hopefully by the end of the year.

Will Walmart make the hot dog a $1.50 combo like Costco? I'm not sure if you'll find it cheap like the Costco deal, but it's worth grabbing a hot dog while I'm grocery shopping at Walmart.