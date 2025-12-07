If you’re looking to start the new year with something meaningful, refreshing, and filled with Jersey Shore charm, the American Littoral Society has just the plan in New Jersey.

Their annual New Year’s Day walk at Sandy Hook is back, and this year is extra special. Not only do you get stunning ocean views and that crisp, salty breeze, but 2026 marks the 50th year of this beloved tradition.

A Beloved Jersey Shore Tradition

The walk begins at the Littoral Society headquarters in Building 18 at Fort Hancock, tucked inside Gateway National Recreation Area. From there, the group heads north for just over two miles, following a mix of roads, trails, and sandy beachfront paths.

50 Years of New Year’s Day Walks

It’s the perfect way to shake off the last bits of the old year and stretch your legs among dunes, beach grass, and endless horizon.

Why This Walk Is a Must-Do

One of the best parts? The community feel. Everyone moves at their own pace, bundled in layers, swapping stories, soaking up views, and embracing the simple joy of being outdoors on the first morning of a brand-new year.

The Society encourages walkers to dress for the weather, after all, Sandy Hook’s winter winds can be no joke, but that’s all part of the charm.

There’s something magical about a chilly January morning along the Atlantic, where the air feels fresher, the sky looks bigger, and the promise of a new year seems even brighter.

And once you return to headquarters, you’re greeted with the coziest reward: hot dogs and hot chocolate served up warm. It’s a small but perfect way to cap off the morning, simple comfort food that hits differently after a brisk seaside trek.

This long-running tradition is more than just a walk. It’s a reminder of why so many people love the Jersey Shore in every season. It’s about community, fresh air, and starting the year with intention, surrounded by nature and neighbors.

If you're ready to welcome 2026 with something refreshing and a little nostalgic, Sandy Hook is calling your name.

Lace up your boots, grab your warmest coat, and join the American Littoral Society in celebrating 50 years of a New Year’s Day tradition that only gets better with time.

