Police In New Jersey Are Investigating Reports of a Woman Who Put A Child In Her Car Trunk

This is a very scary incident here in New Jersey. Police are investigating a report of a woman being seen placing a child in her car trunk and then driving off. As a parent, this is one of the worst scenarios you could think of.

According to a recent Patch article, "Police in one Bergen County town said they are searching for information after a witness reported seeing a woman put a child into a trunk. The Township of Washington Police Department said in a release on Saturday, Feb. 3, that earlier that day, a resident had contacted them after seeing something unusual." There is a camera photo of the vehicle in question (red Toyota) CLICK HERE to see the suspected vehicle.

In the Patch article, a resident described the suspected woman as a "white female party, in her mid 30s, brown hair, medium build, get out of a dark red/maroon colored Toyota sedan (possibly Camry or Corolla)."

Police in Washington Township issued the following statement "The matter is currently under investigation by the Washington Township Police Department. We ask that anyone who is able to identify the above vehicle, or has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Washington Township Police Department immediately by calling 201-664-1140."

