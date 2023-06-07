🚔 Little Egg Harbor woman issued citations after accident in Toms River

🚔 A utility pole snapped in half along Route 37

🚔 There was a small brush fire after an accident near Lakehurst Road

A Little Egg Harbor woman was issued multiple citations after an accident on Route 37 in Toms River on Monday night.

Toms River Police said that 43-year-old Denise McKinnon was heading west on Lakehurst Road around 7:30 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline near Route 37.

The vehicle then struck a utility pole on the other side of the road causing it to split in half and spill wires onto the ground.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The wires falling led to a brush fire igniting which caused some damage to a nearby property along Lakehurst Road.

Police said that JCP&L responded to the scene and were able to get power back on in the area while the Toms River Fire Co. and New Jersey Forest Fire Service put out the flames.

McKinnon was issued citations for failure to maintain a lane and careless driving and police said that she refused medical treatment.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

