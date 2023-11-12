New Jersey’s Most Iconic High School Football Team

High school football is a very popular sport not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. People love their football and the school spirit at the high school level is always intense not only for the players but the students and parents as well.

In a recent article by Stadium Talk, "In some parts of the country, high school football teams have traditions and legacies that stretch back to the beginnings of the sport. In other parts, high school football dynasties have just sprung up in the last decade or two. Some programs are filled with college footballs stars and NFL legends. Others have players who have been lost to time — remembered only by a fading photo in a trophy case."

Here in New Jersey, the selection for the most "Iconic" high school football program is Montclair High School in Essex County. The Montclair High School Mounties compete in the Super Essex Conference, which includes public and private high schools in Essex County.

According to Stadium Talk, Montclair High School has won numerous championships:

State championships: 26 (1941, 1943, 1944, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1983, 1994, 1996, 2002, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017)

Notable football alumni at Montclair High School include:

RB Aubrey Lewis (1954) Notre Dame

QB Ron Burton (1965) Colgate

WR David Tyree (1999) Superbowl Champion (Helmet Catch) New York Giants

LB Allen Bowen (2004)

DE Josh Allen (2015) Jacksonville Jaguars

A rich football history for the Mounties of Montclair High School.

