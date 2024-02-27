Navigating Political Sign Rules In New Jersey: Your Rights Explained

The Presidential Election is just months away now. 2024 is going to be a huge year for politics and we are beginning to see neighbors voicing their opinions. More and more you are beginning to see political signs and they are in neighbors' yards, but the question is.....

What's The Rule For Political Signs in Your Yard in New Jersey?

Well, this question may have some "gray areas" here in the Garden State. Let's look at whether or not you can post political signs in your yard. According to the ACLU, "Displaying political signs on your property – whether in your yard or your window – is a fundamental practice of free speech and expression protected under the U.S. Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution." So that sounds like it's ok, but then they go on to say "Many municipalities in New Jersey have adopted ordinances that place restrictions on when, where, and how individuals may display yard signs. Depending on how the ordinances are worded and whether they single out political messages, they may infringe on your rights."

I am not an attorney, nor do I play one on the radio, but to me, this looks like "gray areas" when it comes to getting political, even in your yard.

Can Homeowners' Associations (HOAs) limit your political signs?

According to an article by Robert A. Cleaner P.C., "The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in a case nearly a decade ago against an HOA that had completely banned campaign signs. The majority of justices said that “the sign policy in question violates the free speech clause of the State Constitution.”

What do you think? Post your comments below ...

Well since this is my blog I think what you may want to do is contact your town and find out exactly what your town policy is when it comes to putting out political signs, statements, or ads on your private property, even if the neighbors don't approve, you will know where you stand with your local officials.

