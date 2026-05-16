As the warm weather rolls in for late spring and early summer, New Jersey's culinary scene is heating up with incredible dining options just waiting to be discovered.

We have the best restaurants in New Jersey. And, three of these restaurants that made the tops list are some of my favorites. So delicious.

A Delicious Spring And Summer In New Jersey

Summertime is almost here in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. It's a great time to check out what New Jersey cuisine is all about.

We all love finding the best restaurants for that perfect night out, especially for a date night.

Top-Rated New Jersey Restaurants

Zagat is a website that rates restaurants in 50 states. Zagat is highly respecting and their reviews are regarded as being accurate. Their restaurants are highly ranked and their food is spectacular.

The 10 of the most top-rated restaurants in New Jersey, according to Zagat.

It's time to get your friends and family together and eat local. One of these fabulous restaurants will for sure be a spectacular night out for you.

From Sushi To Steakhouses, Jersey Has It All

I love when restaurants have the option of outdoor seating. Most of these restaurants had the option even before we "had" to sit out side there for a little bit. It's spring-time at the Jersey Shore and it's a great time to get out after a cold winter in New Jersey. And, the views are just stunning.

These top rated restaurants are pricey, what restaurant would you put on this list? Would it be a seafood restaurant? Maybe seafood?

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz