America’s Oldest Amusement Park is Less than 4 Hours away from New Jersey

New Jersey is home to Six Flags Great Adventure and we love it.

We are so lucky, we have so much fun here at the Jersey Shore for families to do.

Where is the oldest Amusement Park in America?

Bristol, CT - Bristol, CT is less than three hours away from certain parts of New Jersey and especially where we are in Ocean and Monmouth County.

What is the oldest Amusement Park in America?

Lake Compounce and it looks fun.

Lake Compounce, Facebook Page

It's always a fun time for a car trip with the whole family and this amusement park looks fun.

Lake Compounce has a water park, just like Six Flags Great Adventure. They are opening for spring break in just a couple of weeks.



The main attractions at this amusement park The Wildcat, Zoomerang, and boulderdash. These look like fun coasters and they have more.

This year when they open for 2024, it's 178 years at America's Oldest Amusement Park, wow. From lakecompounce.com:

Lake Compounce got its start as a picnic park in 1846. The carousel made its debut on Memorial Day in 1911. In 1929 you could get a speed boat ride around the lake for just 15 cents. Throughout the years, Lake Compounce led the way with bigger, bolder rides and can’t-miss concerts. Today the park looks better than ever as we balance new thrills and traditional excitement. As the longest continuously-operating amusement park in America, we are experts in family fun.

From Ocean County (Toms River) it's 3 hours and 16 minutes away. That's not bad at all, maybe it make it a weekend away and a history lesson, also.

Kids will love it for the rides and you will love it for the historic factor.

