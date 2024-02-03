Kids Will Love this Brand New Adorable Ride at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

Awww, I love this. It's one of my favorite towns in Ocean County and all of New Jersey. It's a fun spot in the summer and winter. Get ready for a brand new ride at Jenkinson's this summer.

In the summer some would say this is the "best" place to be, with the softest sand, best waves, a great boardwalk, and fun rides for the whole family. Jenkinson's Amusement Park is so much fun for the little ones and the older kids, also.

It is the ultimate vacation spot for some. Me and my family, we get to visit it year-round, and I'm thankful for this place.

What's the new ride at Jenkinson's Boardwalk?

It's called Doggie Dash. How cute does this look? I love it. The chasing of the dalmatians.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk Facebook Page Jenkinson's Boardwalk Facebook Page loading...

This ride looks adorable. Can I hop a ride on in? I love it.

Jenkinson's Amusement Park's opening weekend is March 23rd and March 24th, 2024 from 12 pm - 6 pm. Who's going to be the first to ride this adorable new ride? Jenkinson's Boardwalk is located at 300 Ocean Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

The restaurants and bars right on the boardwalk are fabulous, with boardwalk games, and the "best" Fun House right in the middle of the Point Pleasant Boardwalk. It is a different kind of Fun House and it's one for the whole family, check it out the next time you're on the boards in Point.

