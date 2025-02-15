Farewell to a Ride We all Love at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

SAY IT ISN'T SO! I just can't believe it, I've been going on this ride for years and years. So many memories were made on this ride at Six Flags.

Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feelings for me.

All the new rides through the years at Six Flags Great Adventure, it's the older ones that we have all the memories for.

It's funny we did a Shawn & Sue poll and Skull Mountain won as your favorite indoor roller coaster against The Dark Knight. Skull Mountain is the "big winner". My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one. My daughter chooses that, too.

Ok, enough about the reminiscing, I know you're wondering what ride I'm writing about. I know it's a ride you've been on over and over again.

The skyride named the Skyway has been around forever, what is happening to it?

Are they removing it? DID WE EVER GET AN ANSWER ON THIS? Rumors had it that they were trying to save it? It's historic and might not be able to be removed. That would be awesome.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

The Skyway is one of the Oldest Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure, is it being removed?

If you look at their map of the park, it is no longer on their map. CLICK HERE to check out the map. The Skyway is not mentioned on their website, either.

I will tell you that I went to Six Flags about five times this year, I have not seen it running at all this season yet. This makes me sad.

