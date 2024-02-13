If You Love Fried Chicken You Have To Try The Best In New Jersey!🍗

Tasting Table did a piece about the various types of "fried chicken" and they outlined 13 different styles of delicious crispy poultry. "There's nothing quite like biting into a piece of hot, crunchy fried chicken. The satisfying crackle of sinking your teeth into the crisp skin to reach soft, tender meat dripping with savory juices is truly one of life's greatest pleasures."

Food Unsplash.com Ryan Kwok loading...

When you are in the mood for some authentic fried chicken you definitely want good recipe chicken that has that great fried coating. You don't want frozen chicken heated up, you want some real cooking and a dish that has delicious chicken. So how do you find real restaurants as opposed to frozen re-heat places? "Taste of Home" posted a recent article that highlighted the best fried chicken in America and of course that included our selection here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Fried Chicken Unsplash.com Shardar Tarikul Islam loading...

According to Taste of Home, the best-fried chicken in the Garden State is in Passaic County. Chicken Supreme in Paterson was the selected as best spot for real authentic fried chicken. "Always fresh, never frozen" is the motto at this Jersey joint. Each hunk of meat (seriously, the pieces are BIG!) is coated in crispy breading that gives way to a mouthful of juicy goodness inside."

Food Unsplash.com Shardar Tarikul Islam loading...

Do you have a favorite chicken spot? Where do you get your best-fried chicken? Share your favorite spot with us, if you wanna give your secret away lol Do you make your own fried chicken? Care to share that recipe?

The Jersey Shore's Best Hidden Gem Restaurants Here are the best hidden gem restaurants on the Jersey Shore according to its residents. Gallery Credit: Sue Moll