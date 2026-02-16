Hot dogs in America go back to German immigrants in the 1800s, who brought their sausages with them.

Get our free mobile app

Street vendors started selling them in cities because they were cheap and easy to grab, and once someone put one in a bun, it became the classic we know today. Before long, hot dogs were everywhere, from ballparks to backyard cookouts, and they turned into an all-American favorite.

Personally, my favorite hot dog is chili, raw onion, and spicy brown mustard. It's simple, but it is my favorite way to fix a hot dog up. My runner-up is the classic hot dog with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut. I do love sauerkraut, not only tasty but also very good for you. Load that hot dog with sauerkraut!

Beautiful Cape May Is Getting A Delicious New Taste You Will Want To Check Out

Beautiful Cape May Is Getting A Delicious New Taste You Will Want To Check Out

Where Is One Of The Best Hot Dog Restaurants In New Jersey?

I was looking at some reels on Instagram when I spotted this video by @revciancio, who I follow, and he does some great food content videos and hits lots of great Jersey eateries and more. He visited Haute Dog in Haddonfield in Camden County, not far from Philly, and showed us around and the unique "hot dogs" they serve.

I need to visit Haute Dog and try my favorite tucked into that delicious-looking brioche bun. Haute Dog is located at 211 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

Don't forget to try the meatballs and for dessert the Fourth Street Cookies!

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz