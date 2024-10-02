Delicious and Favorite Breakfast Place in New Jersey Makes Best List

Join the locals for a scrumptious breakfast or lunch experience in Bayville, NJ.

This is a perfect and scrumptious breakfast place in Ocean County.

I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it.

It was on a list by nj.com and thanks to the patch.com about restaurants you MUST try. It's a restaurant that's open all year long and it's delicious in the summer, winter, fall, and spring. I know I go here a lot.

This favorite Breakfast spot is in Bayville and it made the top 50 restaurants in New Jersey to check out. The restaurant that my whole family loves, especially breakfast is Grits & Grace. They're open for breakfast and lunch only.

Grits & Grace is located in Ocean County

Grits & Grace is located on Rt. 9 in Bayville, across from the dinosaur.

I was so happy to see Grits & Grace made the list. From their chocolate chip pancakes that my daughter loves to their delicious waffles and omelets, you will love it. I drive by this restaurant on weekends and there is a line outside waiting to just get into the door. It's amazing.

Just look at this from Grits and Grace's Facebook page:

Locals love this place and are probably saying, "Sue, why are you telling everybody about our little gem in Bayville." For a family owned local business, I love the lines they have every weekend.

