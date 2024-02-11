Eat Like A Boss In New Jersey Without Breaking The Bank! 💰
Eat Like A Boss In New Jersey Without Breaking The Bank! Is this possible in these days and times? Of course, it is and we are gonna look at a wonderful article that helped to find great places to eat in the Garden State without breaking the bank. Sounds good to me, who doesn't like great food? who doesn't like saving money? it's a true "win-win".
I came across an article from NJ.com that outlined great places to eat without spending a ton of money. I'm just going to highlight 10 of these restaurants here at the Jersey Shore, that you can visit for a great meal at a great price. In search of "good" food, not processed junk, without breaking the budget, can it be done? yes and let's look at a few places.
Great price and great food! Let's look at this list from NJ.com with an emphasis on locations at the Jersey Shore:
Forked River Diner, Forked River
Herbs Thai Kitchen, Brick
Pepe’s, Egg Harbor City
G.Y.R.O., Freehold
Royal Grill 37, Toms River
Amazing Taste, North Plainfield
El Pueblo Taqueria, Lower
The Sunryser Restaurant & Deli, Absecon
According to NJ.com "Hot dogs and subs were not considered; we were searching for complete meals, with sides. Our selections here are not just cheap eats; they’re good — often great — cheap eats. Enjoy. Your wallet/pocketbook will thank you very much."
