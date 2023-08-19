Do You Need a Cool Down? This is the Snowiest Town in New Jersey

Yes, there is a town in New Jersey that gets the most snow in the state. Snow is not my favorite thing. If I was to take a poll of Ocean County, the majority of you love it.

I know you're saying, "SUE" it's summer. Believe you me, I love summer but fall and winter will be here before we know it.

And if you need a little cooling off, this town could be for you.

This state is so strange because even in Ocean County, it could be snowing in Toms River, and in Bayville, it's not. It's just crazy.

robertiez, Getty Stock, ThinkStock

But, if you want a snowy little getaway in New Jersey, this might be the perfect town for you to visit within the next couple of months. This one town in New Jersey has the most snow than any other town in New Jersey.

Exclusive Visual, Getty Stock, ThinkStock

What town in New Jersey gets the most snow?

Newton, NJ is New Jersey's snowiest town. Newton is in north Jersey, in Sussex County. This town of Newton gets on average 37" of snow a season, according to onlyinyourstate.com. That's just crazy being a Jersey Girl. I can't even imagine.

Here at the Jersey Shore, we usually have one rather "big" snowstorm, but can you imagine 37", no way.

If you want a snowy getaway, Newton could be your "cool" spot in New Jersey. I think I'll stay south.

Residents of Newton love the cold and snow and even have stores in downtown all ready for their customers with blankets and other "warm" things, just in case they're visiting the town and not ready for the cold and snow.

In the next couple of weeks, Newton's forecast is snow showers, flurries, and cold. The next couple of weeks, almost every day it says that. Will they get 37" of snow this year, we'll have to wait and see.

