The Deadliest 10-Mile Stretch of Highway in New Jersey

It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore.

All of our roads in New Jersey from the Garden State Parkway to the New Jersey Turnpike, it is a really unpredictable experience. I'm not sure what people are doing on the roads sometimes, it's scary at times.

We've all heard the horns beeping, pounding on the steering wheel and the horrible road rage that has been happening more and more in New Jersey. They have no patience for slowing down or even a second after the light turns green. Please try a little bit of patience. How about the zooming and weaving motorcyclists on New Jersey Roadways? I get so nervous.

Where is the Deadliest 10-Mile Stretch of Road in New Jersey?

World Population Review compiled a list of the “deadliest highway by state” and according to the numbers they crunched, the Garden State Parkway, unfortunately is the "deadliest 10-mile stretch" in New Jersey. It's an exit that's rather close by.

Exit 136 - Exit 145 on the GSP is the "deadliest 10-mile stretch" of road in New Jersey, according to worldpopulationreview.com and the overall deadliest road in New Jersey is US Rt. 130.

Bottom line, we all have to slow down on our roadways in the Garden State. I'm guilty of it to, going way to fast sometimes. Definitely please no texting and driving and I see a lot of eating while driving our local roads, it's crazy. We've all done it. Please, please drive safe.

