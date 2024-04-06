These are the 5 Supermarkets You Want to See at the New Berkeley Town Center

⚫Finally, we will see something in that old plaza in Berkeley Township on Rt. 9

⚫When will we see things being built in this location

⚫Berkeley Town Center in Berkeley Township, NJ

What do you want to see at this location? What do we need in the Beachwood, Pine Beach area?

For so many years driving Rt. 9 in Pine Beach, Berkeley Township, the old plaza across from Dunkin' has been awful to look at and now it's just an empty piece of land behind a giant fence.

We just might start seeing things being built on this land. So many of you have opinions about what should go there and the horrible traffic that is already through that area on Rt. 9 at any given time of the day. It's very true, whatever moves into this abandoned area, the traffic will most likely get worse.

And, we know the name of the plaza now: Berkeley Town Center.

The Berkeley planning board came together with the revitalization plan for the Berkeley plaza. It is considered Berkeley Township, but I always say Beachwood plaza, or Pine Beach plaza.

There will be a "huge" space for a supermarket. Thanks to Facebook we asked the question, What supermarket do you want at the new Berkeley Town Center?

What 5 supermarkets we want at the Berkeley Town Center in Pine Beach?

#1 - Wegman's

#2 - ALDI

#3 - Trader Joe's

#4 - Stop & Shop

#5 - Whole Foods Market

At the January Berkeley Township Planning Board meeting a preliminary major site plan was approved, according to patch.com.

This is very cool, check out the plans by clicking here.

The following was approved for the site, according to public notice:

**Fast Food Restaurant with Drive-Thru (Possibility of Popeye's from previous reports)

**Supermarket

**Large Retail Building

**Smaller Retail Building

**Retail Building Pad

