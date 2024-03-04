Asbury Ocean Club Named To America’s Most Beautiful and Relaxing Beach Resorts List&#x1f3d6;️

Asbury Ocean Club Named To America’s Most Beautiful and Relaxing Beach Resorts List🏖️

When you find a nice beach resort it makes for a beautiful vacation, whether you're on the beach in Florida or California or right here in New Jersey, it's a great place to vacation, oceanside.

 

 

According to Love Exploring, "With two long coastlines on either side of the country, the United States has more than its fair share of beaches. And there’s a whole host of vacation properties offering not only the opportunity to wake up to the sound of lapping waves, but also activities and amenities that make for memorable vacations."

 

 

This is a great list to get on from Love Exploring, their list of "America’s Most Beautiful and Relaxing Beach Resorts". These are some of the best beach resorts in America and one from New Jersey made the list. We head to Monmouth County and the Asbury Ocean Club in Asbury Park. According to Love Exploring "A cool and modern oasis on the Jersey Shore, Asbury Ocean Club is just a little over an hour away from New York City, but it feels like it could be worlds away. The resort has chic rooms, gorgeous pools and beach proximity that one would expect from this kind of resort. But there are also homespun touches like The Drawing Room, a common space where guests can kick back and listen to music or wind down with a drink."

Have you ever stayed at the Asbury Ocean Club? We'd love to get your review and thoughts on this oceanfront resort in Asbury right across from the ocean. Post your comments below :)

 

