This is a story that I love putting together. It combines a New Jersey story paired with history and food! Wow, this is maybe the perfect story lol. Let's travel back in time some 300 years to the year 1750, years before we even had our independence in America. New Jersey was not even a state yet. We didn't become a state until December 18th, 1787.

I wonder what was on the menu in 1750, probably a lot different than today, but this Middlesex County restaurant opened its doors in 1750 in Cranbury. The Cranbury Inn is not only a delicious restaurant but a historic site here in the Garden State as well. According to their website, "In the mid-1600s in the center of the colony of New Jersey by Cranberry Creek, a mill town began to develop along an old Indian trail that had widened into a road. This road connected the colonies and was becoming a main thoroughfare for colonial travelers."

According to an article from NJ.com, "journey that would be filled with historic anecdotes and weathered tales, of how George Washington supposedly visited the Inn and its role as a stop on the Underground Railroad." In addition, there are stories of how Albert Einstein frequented the Cranbury Inn in the 1930s while teaching at Princeton. "The longstanding locale, miraculously operating since the 1750s, still has its original wooden floors, marked with millions of footsteps from Revolutionary War soldiers to today’s karaoke night hopefuls."

So if you are looking for a great place to dine and a great piece of American history, then maybe you should visit the Cranbury Inn. Mabey you will sit where Washington or Einstein sat during their meal at the Inn, you never know :)

