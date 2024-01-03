5 of the best Waterfront Restaurants in NJ are in Ocean County

There is nothing better than sitting down for a nice dinner at a New Jersey restaurant that has waterfront views. I absolutely love it.

There are spectacular spots up and down the Jersey Shore. Not only is the food fabulous, but the views are breathtaking.

5 of the best Waterfront Restaurants in NJ are right here in Ocean County.

Thanks to thedigestonline.com for these popular spots in Ocean County.

#1 - B2 Bistro & Bar - Bayville

B2 Bistro & Bar, Bayville Facebook Page B2 Bistro & Bar, Bayville Facebook Page loading...

#2 - Charlie's of Bay Head - Bay Head

Charlie's of Bay Head Facebook Page Charlie's of Bay Head Facebook Page loading...

#3 - Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon - Beach Haven (LBI)

Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Facebook Page Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Facebook Page / The views are spectacular at this restaurant. loading...

#4 - Red's Lobster Pot - Point Pleasant Beach

The view from Red's Lobster Pot, Pt. Pleasant Beach (Facebook Page) The view from Red's Lobster Pot, Pt. Pleasant Beach (Facebook Page) loading...

#5 - The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar - Point Pleasant Beach

The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar, Point Pleasant Beach (Facebook Page) The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar, Point Pleasant Beach (Facebook Page) loading...

If you’re looking for a scenic experience, no matter the occasion, here’s our guide to waterfront restaurants in New Jersey.

So many of you wrote me about your favorite waterfront dining here in Ocean County.

Angela from Seaside Park loves Chef Mike's ABG, Lou from Toms River wrote he loves Chef Mike's, there's nothing better, and Jennifer from Toms River loves Chef Mike's, also. Chef Mike's is delicious and the view is fantastic, right on the beach.

If it's family, friends, or dinner out with co-workers you can never go wrong at one of these 10 fabulous waterfront restaurants you choose. Is there anything better than a delicious steak and seafood meal with a calm breeze and the perfect view?

We have the best atmosphere for dinner out here in Ocean County, enjoy. Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from.

Let's check out the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants, with help from yelp.com and lots of emails from you, do you agree?

10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Ocean County