5 Must-Try New Restaurants At the Jersey Shore this Fall in New Jersey

I'll always say we have the best restaurants here at the Jersey Shore. I love where I live and work and raise my family. And, we have the best food.

The 5 new restaurants to check at the Jersey Shore this fall.

#1 - Clemmy's in Waretown. From Clemmy's website: "Clemmy’s is a seasonal New American BYOB that features a rotating menu based on local availability. It is located in Waretown, NJ, and is owned and operated by Chef Allen Walski and his wife, Carolyn. Chef Allen strives to cook superior food, using the freshest ingredients he can source from farms and fisheries in the tri-state area. He firmly believes that the finest food is our harvest in our backyards."

#2 - Smokies Craft BBQ in Bayville/Toms River. From Smokies Craft BBQ's website: "Everything is made homemade and in-house. After perfecting their craft and wanting to share it to the world, they opened up Smokies Craft BBQ. Their dream finally came true of owning their own business, and now they can't wait to share the most delicious BBQ in all of New Jersey with YOU!"

#3 - Buoy's in Manasquan. Just a couple of delicious menu items: The Rooster, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Burnt Honey Butter, Bacon, Jam, Sunny Egg, Brioche, a Pork Roll Egg and Cheese on an everything bagel, and so much more.

#4 - Mabel in Holmdel. At Mabel at Bell Works serving Coastal European Bar Food. (OPENING THIS FALL)

#5 - The Mainstay Bar & Lounge in Asbury Park. From the Local Mainstay Bar & Lounge website: "Welcome to the Local Mainstay, where good food, great times, and craft cocktails are meant to be shared!"

Check out all the new restaurants in New Jersey thanks to nj.com:

Marcus Live! Bar & Grille, East Rutherford

Buoy’s, Manasquan

Taco de Ojo Taqueria, Westfield

Bar Mutz, Westwood

Cafe Basilico, Hillsborough

Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomfield

Meximodo, Metuchen

Ovale, Hoboken

Clemmy’s, Waretown

Fatto con Amore, Montclair

Ram & Rooster, Metuchen

Bread Stone Cafe, Jersey City

Millie’s Brunch & Coffee, Flemington

Mabel, Holmdel (Opening this summer)

Starving Artists Cafe, Stockton

The Grand Cubano, Engelwood

FiNNBAR, Frenchtown

Pacha Mama, Greenbrook

Blossoms Brunch Bar, Rahway

The Hudson Rose, Nutley

Smokies Craft BBQ, Toms River

Emma, Hackensack

Kinjo, Newark

The Mainstay Bar & Lounge, Asbury Park

Black Sheep Bar & Provisions, Cranford

Have a delicious fall here at the Jersey Shore.

