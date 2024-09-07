5 Must-Try New Restaurants At the Jersey Shore this Fall in New Jersey
I'll always say we have the best restaurants here at the Jersey Shore. I love where I live and work and raise my family. And, we have the best food.
The 5 new restaurants to check at the Jersey Shore this fall.
#1 - Clemmy's in Waretown. From Clemmy's website: "Clemmy’s is a seasonal New American BYOB that features a rotating menu based on local availability. It is located in Waretown, NJ, and is owned and operated by Chef Allen Walski and his wife, Carolyn. Chef Allen strives to cook superior food, using the freshest ingredients he can source from farms and fisheries in the tri-state area. He firmly believes that the finest food is our harvest in our backyards."
#2 - Smokies Craft BBQ in Bayville/Toms River. From Smokies Craft BBQ's website: "Everything is made homemade and in-house. After perfecting their craft and wanting to share it to the world, they opened up Smokies Craft BBQ. Their dream finally came true of owning their own business, and now they can't wait to share the most delicious BBQ in all of New Jersey with YOU!"
#3 - Buoy's in Manasquan. Just a couple of delicious menu items: The Rooster, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Burnt Honey Butter, Bacon, Jam, Sunny Egg, Brioche, a Pork Roll Egg and Cheese on an everything bagel, and so much more.
#4 - Mabel in Holmdel. At Mabel at Bell Works serving Coastal European Bar Food. (OPENING THIS FALL)
#5 - The Mainstay Bar & Lounge in Asbury Park. From the Local Mainstay Bar & Lounge website: "Welcome to the Local Mainstay, where good food, great times, and craft cocktails are meant to be shared!"
Check out all the new restaurants in New Jersey thanks to nj.com:
Marcus Live! Bar & Grille, East Rutherford
Buoy’s, Manasquan
Taco de Ojo Taqueria, Westfield
Bar Mutz, Westwood
Cafe Basilico, Hillsborough
Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomfield
Meximodo, Metuchen
Ovale, Hoboken
Clemmy’s, Waretown
Fatto con Amore, Montclair
Ram & Rooster, Metuchen
Bread Stone Cafe, Jersey City
Millie’s Brunch & Coffee, Flemington
Mabel, Holmdel (Opening this summer)
Starving Artists Cafe, Stockton
The Grand Cubano, Engelwood
FiNNBAR, Frenchtown
Pacha Mama, Greenbrook
Blossoms Brunch Bar, Rahway
The Hudson Rose, Nutley
Smokies Craft BBQ, Toms River
Emma, Hackensack
Kinjo, Newark
The Mainstay Bar & Lounge, Asbury Park
Black Sheep Bar & Provisions, Cranford
Have a delicious fall here at the Jersey Shore.
