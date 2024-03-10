Oh No! One of My Favorite Stores In New Jersey Is Closing

This is the store you go to if you have time to walk around and rummage through boxes and racks of clothing.

When you're not necessarily looking for anything specific, but rather just looking for a good bargain on electronics, toys, clothes, shoes, houseware items and a whole lot more.

It's always crowded with a line of happy shoppers who just found a good deal.

I've been to this store many times and have never walked out without buying something at a fraction of the cost.

What is Turn 7?

Turn 7 is owned by Rick Forman who also owned Forman Mills.

It's a discount retail store located at the Moorestown Mall.

It's in the old Lord & Taylor anchor store.

I was there recently and noticed "Store Closing" signs throughout the store.

I've seen these signs before and the store would close for a couple of weeks and eventually reopen, but this time it appears to be different.

Moorestown residents recently voted to allow a gaming complex to be built at the mall.

A recent article in the Courier Post mentions Turn 7 is closing to make room for an entertainment complex.

There's talk that the venue would have roller skating, virtual reality, an arcade, go karts and an escape room.

You can get some really good deals right now.

"Everything Must Go" and "Take an Extra 50% Off" signs are all over the store.

I'm hoping Turn 7 isn't closing for good and they'll find a new home in Burlington County.

The old Kmart across from the Moorestown Mall is vacant.

Just throwing it out there, maybe that's a good spot for it.

