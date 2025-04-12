Opening Day Is Set For America’s #1 Tulip Festival In New Jersey

What a gorgeous sight to see.

A field of nearly 8 million tulips!

Rows and rows of colors from orange to yellow to red.

It's a stunning backdrop for your spring family photos, and the fun all starts this weekend at Holland Ridge Farms!

Holland Ridge Farms Opening Day Is This Friday

It was recently voted the #1 Tulip Festival in America and is considered the largest tulip festival on the East Coast, and it's all right here in New Jersey!

Opening day is this Friday, April 11th!

They say the tulips are 15 to 20 percent in bloom, which is just perfect for the big opening celebration.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

You can bring a piece of spring home with you!

The tulips can last nearly a week in a vase and cost just $1 a stem on weekends and 50 cents a stem on weekdays.

You can purchase your tickets online and enjoy a beautiful spring day with family and friends at Holland Ridge Farms.

I look forward to visiting every year!

The tulips are absolutely beautiful.

I love bringing a bunch home and decorating for spring.

The kids can enjoy pony rides, and you can explore the maker's market and gift shop.

The fun all starts this Friday!

