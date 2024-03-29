This Is The New Jersey Town Most People Would Love To Live In

New Jersey has so many great towns, we wanted to know if you could live in any town in the Garden State, which would it be?

New Jersey beach Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash loading...

It's an interesting question with a lot of correct answers, but which one New Jersey town would rise above the rest?

So Many Amazing New Jersey Towns

We decided that the only way to find out was to ask the most qualified New Jersey residents we know, you.

It's a very simple question that is exceptionally hard to narrow down to one town. From the nightlife of Asbury Park to the charm of Cape May, to the amazing beach and boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, how do you choose just one?

Cape May New Jersey Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Most of you who voted didn't hesitate with your answer. There is no doubt you have thought of this before.

Which Town Did You Choose?

We received a ton of votes, but one town did rise well above all the other great towns in New Jersey.

Read More: The New Jersey Town Tourists Love The Most

And in case you haven't guessed already, the amazing Cape May is not just a top destination for tourists, it's also the town New Jersey residents chose as the one they'd love to live in.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The voting wasn't even really that close, but we were able to determine the town we'd all be heading to if we couldn't choose Cape May.

Which New Jersey Town Came In 2nd Place?

It turns out that if Cape May has no vacancy, then your second choice would be Sea Isle City , and as far as second choices go,that's one of the best in the country.

