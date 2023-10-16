Is New Jersey On The Top Ten List Of States With The Most Restaurants?

It is far from breaking news, but New Jersey has a lot of restaurants. It's the number of restaurants and our rank in the nation that may come as a surprise to you.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

One thing New Jersey residents can all agree on is our love for great food and awesome restaurants, and we have so many of the latter that it's hard to choose favorites or take advantage of all those options.

The focus today is on exactly that, the number of restaurant options we have here in the Garden State, and the numbers are pretty impressive.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

The nice folks at Staista did a ton of research trying to determine which state in the nation had the most restaurants, and as you might guess, New Jersey is up there on the list. Maybe we're not as high as you might think, but we are somewhat close to the top.

We did make the top ten on the list, but just barely. In New Jersey, we have just over 16,000 restaurants in the Garden State, that's the tenth highest in the nation.

Photo by Carolina Marinelli on Unsplash Photo by Carolina Marinelli on Unsplash loading...

If you want to know how close we were to the top, you're about to find out that we really didn't even come close. The state with the most restaurants is California, which has over 68,000. That's jaw-dropping.

When you consider the mammoth difference in size between California and New Jersey, the Garden State's number is still pretty impressive, however.

After California, the rest of the top 5 states on the list are New York, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan