There are many ways to get a motor vehicle summons in New Jersey.

That's why I wanted to tackle this question. Can you legally go ten mph over the speed limit in New Jersey?

When I was learning to drive (bless my parents and driving instructor), I was given some "unofficial" rules for the road.

You know, the tips and tricks passed on from generation to generation.

The best piece of advice to date came from my Grandfather.

It's elementary. "If you're going to speed, don't be ahead of the pack."

Translation: don't be a sore thumb on the road. Be sure to speed with plenty of company.

Canva Canva loading...

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Drive Under the Speed Limit in New Jersey?

I remember those wise words to this day. Not that I speed or anything. I certainly don't endorse speeding.

One unwritten rule that seems very common is that you're pretty safe from being pulled over if you don't go ten mph over the speed limit.

I've been following that rule, especially on the Parkway.

Let's face it: more often than not, if you drive 65 on the Parkway, you'll get run over even if you travel in the right lane.

Canva Canva loading...

I usually go about 75 and stay in the middle lane. Even going 75, people pass me left and right.

The "10 mph rule" doesn't just apply to The Garden State Parkway.

Most people I asked today said they allow the ten mph cushion on all roads.

25 = 35, 35 = 45, and so on.

I will say that I usually slow it down on residential roads to about 30.

Canva Canva loading...

Is it legal to go ten mph over the speed limit in New Jersey?

The answer is simple. No.

Going one mph over the speed limit could technically result in a ticket.

I can speak from experience because I've been pulled over for speeding more times than I'd like to admit. I've never been speeding like a maniac, but just enough to get pulled over.

The speeding violations start at 1-9 mph over the limit. If an officer issues you a summons for that, it will cost $54. Fines are doubled on roads with a 65 mph speed limit in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

That's just the fine. Some points get tacked onto your license, increasing your insurance rate. If you accumulate too many points, your license could be suspended.

I've spoken to many police officers about this topic, and most said, unofficially, that five mph over is safe 90% of the time. Ten mph is pushing it.

No matter how fast you decide to go, please drive carefully, especially on these roads.