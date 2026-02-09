Exciting Job Opportunities Await At Six Flags Great Adventure

A big hiring event at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is just a little over a week away.

If you're looking to join the team, this could be your big chance to land a fun and exciting summer job at New Jersey's biggest amusement park, and there are lots of positions available.

Take your pick!

They're looking to hire 3,000 team members with positions including food and beverage associates, lifeguards, ride operators, park services associates, security guards, retail associates, and admissions and parking team.

Six Flags Great Adventure Hiring Week takes place February 14th through the 22nd.

You can apply online now or join them in person and get hired right on the spot!

Not only do you get to work at a fun amusement park, but there are also a bunch of cool perks that come along with the job!

You get paid training, a free uniform, free admission to the park and other Six Flags parks, and free tickets for friends and family.

Even more perks include discounts on food and merchandise, employee-only ride nights, free food events, and more.

My pick would be working outside as a ride operator at the Harley Quinn Crazy Train, on the microphone saying "Choo Choo Buy" all summer! I always get a kick out of that. Definitely the job I want!

Click here for more information.

