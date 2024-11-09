Are you a huge Great Adventure fan?

I know I am!

I’ve had season tickets for several years now, and even just the thought of it closing is a little hard to imagine.

This is my favorite time of the year to visit the park.

I love the holiday lights and shows, plus the lines aren't super long anymore now that the weather is turning colder, which makes it even better.

That's why I was completely surprised when reading an article in the Courier Post that talked about how some of the parks throughout the country could possibly close.

So what's going on here?

Well, Six Flags Great Adventure recently merged with Cedar Fair Entertainment, according to the report, and they had their first quarterly earnings report.

Is Six Flags Great Adventure In New Jersey Closing?

"That review could lead the company to decide to sell some parks, but a company spokesman said there’s no sales pending at this time."

Glad to hear there's nothing in the works right now and that they're saying there are NO plans to close any of the parks, but it's still a little concerning.

There are other reports that say everything "is now on the table."

The article doesn't specifically say anything about Six Flags in New Jersey but says the company does operate 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks in North America.

We'll have to keep our eye on this and see if any of the parks close outside of the state.

If you're looking to get there this holiday season, Holiday in the Park runs from November 23rd - January 1st.

