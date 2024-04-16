It was recently announced that Rite Aid is closing even more locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This doesn't come as a complete surprise since we've been hearing about the company's bankruptcy filing since 2023 when they announced they were closing more than a hundred stores throughout 15 states.

Well, now more stores have been added to the list, bringing the total amount of closures up to 37 in New Jersey, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The latest closure is the pharmacy on Maple Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania stores closing are located on Germantown Avenue, North Broad Street, and Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia.

Also, in Chester County, the Rite Aid on Eagleview Boulevard in Exton will close.

Get our free mobile app

Rite Aid in Marton, New Jersey is Closing

I recently drove by the Rite Aid in Marlton and several "Closing" signs are up outside the store.

Everything is 10-30 percent off.

I asked the woman inside the store when they were officially closing and she said May 23rd.

Rite Aid in Marlton New Jersey Closing Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

Read More: Is Your Gym Closing? National Gym Chain Closing 2 Locations In New Jersey

This Rite Aid location happens to be very close to CVS, which is open just across the street.

But as stores continue to close throughout New Jersey, you wonder what they will put there next.

A statement on Rite Aid's website reads:

As we move through this process, Rite Aid remains focused on providing leading healthcare products and services that improve the health outcomes of the nearly one million customers that we serve daily.

Here are some other stores we miss in New Jersey.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt