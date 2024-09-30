Why You See This Red Decal On License Plates In New Jersey
Have you ever noticed a red decal on a license plate while driving in New Jersey?
Why is it there and what does it mean?
All permit or probationary drivers under the age of 21 are required to display a red decal on the front and back of any car they operate, according to NJ.gov.
If not, you're subject to a $100 fine.
Kyleigh's Law, which took effect on May 1st, 2010, was named after Kyleigh D'Alessio, who died in a car accident involving a provisional license holder in 2006 at the age of 16.
New Jersey was the 1st state to enact a vehicle decal requirement for young drivers.
I've never really noticed the decals while driving in New Jersey until recently when my son got his permit.
Now I see them more and more because I have a new driver.
Read More: The Reason Some Tires In New Jersey Have Red And Yellow Dots On Them
The decals are intended to help identify young drivers and make older drivers more aware of cars being operated by those just learning how to drive, helping to promote safety and awareness on the road.
NJ's Top 3 Safest and Most Dangerous Car Brands
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca