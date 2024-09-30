Why You See This Red Decal On License Plates In New Jersey

Have you ever noticed a red decal on a license plate while driving in New Jersey?

Why is it there and what does it mean?

Get our free mobile app

All permit or probationary drivers under the age of 21 are required to display a red decal on the front and back of any car they operate, according to NJ.gov.

If not, you're subject to a $100 fine.

Kyleigh's Law, which took effect on May 1st, 2010, was named after Kyleigh D'Alessio, who died in a car accident involving a provisional license holder in 2006 at the age of 16.

New Jersey was the 1st state to enact a vehicle decal requirement for young drivers.

I've never really noticed the decals while driving in New Jersey until recently when my son got his permit.

Now I see them more and more because I have a new driver.

Read More: The Reason Some Tires In New Jersey Have Red And Yellow Dots On Them

The decals are intended to help identify young drivers and make older drivers more aware of cars being operated by those just learning how to drive, helping to promote safety and awareness on the road.

However, there has certainly been some criticism over the years with some parents saying the red decals draw attention that there's a teenager in the car, making them a target for police and also putting them at risk of predators. Whether you choose to put the red decal on your license plate or not, it's important to know that it has to be displayed for road tests of drivers under the age of 21.

NJ's Top 3 Safest and Most Dangerous Car Brands Feel safe in your ride? Depending on what you're driving, maybe a little less so after you read about the most and least dangerous car brands in New Jersey, according to Glass Doctor. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca