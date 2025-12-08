There's a bit of a little shakeup coming by next summer. If you love hitting the Jersey Shore for great seafood, you might notice something missing when the warm weather rolls back around. A familiar spot that always had a line out the door has quietly closed up shop.

The property this restaurant is sitting on recently changed hands with the help of local realtor Sean Adams from The Adams Group LBI. According to him, the longtime owner is ready for a slower pace after years of running one of the busiest seafood joints on the block. Adams says the guy is still figuring out his next chapter, but he is not exactly done cooking. Apparently, he has already gotten a few offers to jump into other kitchens, so he might end up back behind the counter again, just not his own counter.

A Look Back At What Made Pinky's Special

Before the doors closed, Pinky Shrimp's Seafood Shack in Beach Haven had real bragging rights. Customers raved about its chowders, lobster, shrimp, clam strips, seafood salads, scallops, tuna, mahi mahi, and pretty much every ocean treasure you can imagine. It even cracked the top tier of the island’s best restaurants.

What Will Replace Pinky Shrimp's Seafood Company on LBI?

Right now, the new owner is keeping things close to the vest. Realtor Sean Adams describes him as a local guy who cares about the island and wants to bring something fresh to the neighborhood. Nothing is finalized yet, but the early plan sounds pretty fun. The idea floating around is a full renovation that would flip the old space into an Argentinian empanada spot. Think flaky dough, fillings, and a whole new kind of comfort food for LBI. If everything goes smoothly, the new concept could be ready to roll by next spring. This could be a big addition.