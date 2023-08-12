New Jersey is second to none when it comes to welcoming watering holes.

So many here in the Garden State have such great stories behind them.

Sewell's Barnsboro Inn is said to be New Jersey's oldest bar with 250 years of history.

This bar is so old that it predates the formation of the United States of America. Pretty cool.

It was a log cabin built in 1720.

I'm guessing the ambiance didn't look like this back in the day. It does now.

There are also spots that are legendary thanks in part to their location.

Take the historic Jersey City Terminal of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

Known just as Biergarten, this Jersey City staple has been a favorite for the best craft beers and the ultimate German cuisine. Schnitzel anyone?

There's a bar in South Jersey that is known statewide for its delicious wings.

Let's face it. Many pubs claim to have the best. I've tried the wings here. They are phenomenal.

That's why news of the revitalization of a popular Atlantic City pub is getting a lot of people excited.

Press of Atlantic City is reporting the former Pic-A-Lilli Pub will be reopening under new ownership and a new name; King's Pub.

If the Pic-A-Lilli name sounds familiar, it may be because you've visited the Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong.

Pic-A-Lilli Pub's relaunch is still being worked on, and you can see a little bit of progress on Tennessee Ave.

Insiders are saying to look for a grand opening in August. No word on whether the tasty wings will follow.

