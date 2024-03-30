Raising Cane's recently opened its very first New Jersey location in Burlington Township.

If you still haven't been to Raising Canes yet, it's a super popular chicken chain serving chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries.

Also, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is now open in Burlington Township.

If you've never heard of Freddy's, it has burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and of course, frozen custard.

Now another super popular restaurant chain has just opened in this South Jersey town.

The best part about this location is that it has a full drive-thru!

The one that I go to doesn't, but maybe that's the new thing moving forward.

Panera Bread just opened in Burlington Township on Thursday, March 21st at the new Shops At The Crossings on Mount Holly Road (Rt. 541).

The drive-thru is a new way to enjoy your next trip to Panera Bread.

That's the 3rd restaurant chain opening in Burlington Township in the past couple of months.

42Freeway.com states:

"The Shops at The Crossings is on a large property which originally was home to the Burlington Center Mall. The mall is now gone and warehouse take up the bulk of the property. Approximately 30 acre parcel at the Bromley Boulevard intersection is reserved for consumer oriented commercial."

"The frontage of Mt Holly Road now features several new businesses which also includes Raising Cane’s and Freddy’s Steakburgers"

Now that you know all about the 3 new restaurants in Burlington Township, check out these restaurants considered "hidden gems" in South Jersey.

