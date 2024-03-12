How Old Was The Longest Living New Jersey Residents In State History?

There are 16 people on record from New Jersey who have lived to celebrate their 111th birthday and one who made it to her 114th big day.

When you stop to think about all the things we would consider roadblocks to living a long, healthy life here in the Garden State, the thought of even making it to triple digits would seem like a mountain that was just too high to climb.

We all worry about the expensive nature of living in the Garden State, we feel congested with so many people in such a small state. and we worry about every little thing.

And despite all that, we have people living well past 100 years. That is pretty incredible, and also very inspiring.

That brings us to Adele Dunlap. She holds the record as being the oldest New Jersey person ever. She lived to be 114 years, 55 days old.

She was born on December 12, 1902, and passed away on February 5, 2017. That means she lived through 5 wars in the 20th century and also saw a vast majority of the war on terror.

The attack on Pearl Harbor happened the week before her 39th birthday, and planes struck the World Trade Center towers two months before her 101st birthday.

Adele was alive to see 21 different men serve as the President of the United States. Donald Trump was President for 16 days when Adele passed away. Theodore Roosevelt was President when she was born.

The only man on the top 13 longevity list for New Jersey residents is Alphaeus Philemon Cole, who was the second oldest New Jersey resident ever, living to be 112 years 136 days old. He died on Nov 25th, 1988.

You can check out the list of the longest-living New Jersey residents at Gerontology Wiki.

