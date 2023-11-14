Here Are Some Of New Jersey’s Hottest November Days On Record

We enjoyed a gorgeous and unusually warm November day this past Saturday, but was it even close to being the warmest November day in history for our area?

With temperatures approaching 60 degrees in some spots over the weekend, we know we were blessed with a gorgeous mid-November day here in the Garden State.

But if you thought it was a record-breaking kind of day in our area, you were giving the weekend way too much credit.

It turns out we weren’t even close when it came to breaking a November high-temperature record in the Monmouth and Ocean County areas.

We dug into the record books pretty deeply, and it turns out we were miles away from the record in both counties, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, which keeps incredibly detailed data on these types of things.

Let’s start in Monmouth County where the temperature high mark for November takes us back three-quarters of a century or so to the year 1950.

On November 1st and 2nd of that year, our daytime high reached an incredible 83 degrees, almost 30 degrees warmer than what we experienced this past Saturday.

And we checked back in time for the November high temperature record in Toms River as well and that made our jaw drop as well.

On November 3, 1982, we reached a balmy 85 degrees in the Ocean County town. That makes this past weekend seem like, well, mid-November.

So while we really did enjoy some amazing weather this past weekend, it was really nothing more than a slightly warmer-than-normal event. That doesn’t make it any less beautiful, but it does mean it wasn’t even close to breaking a record.

Temperatures in the area for the upcoming week are expected to top out at around 63 degrees, which is certainly nothing to complain about.

