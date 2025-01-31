3 New Jersey Actors Make The Top 20 Best TV Stars Of All Time

New Jersey dominates a recent list of the best actors in television history. Can you name the actors who made the list?

New Jersey Actors Considered The Best Ever On TV

Ranker made a list of the best TV actors of all time, and by the time you get to the end of the top 20, you have already come across three great Garden State stars.

You might first think that most New Jersey celebrities have made their name in the movies.

Stars like Jack Nicholson, Ray Liotta, and Tom Cruise are huge movie stars but didn't do much on TV.

Which New Jersey Celebrities Made The List?

So which New Jersey celebs were so amazing on TV that they are considered the cream of the crop in TV history?

According to this report, New Jersey holds the second, tenth, and sixteenth spots on the all-time list. Ranker says These New Jersey celebrities are among the best.

Read More: The Best Movie Lines From New Jersey Actors

Peter Dinklage. This amazing actor landed at #16. He is most famous for Game of Thrones but also had a part in Will Ferrell's Elf. He was born in Morristown.

Danny DeVito. One of our favorite actors and the star of Taxi, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and much more is ranked the 10th best TV actor ever. He grew up in Neptune.

James Gandolfini. Tony Soprano is one of the greatest TV characters of all time, and that, along with his body of work lands him at #2 on this prestigious list. He was born in Westwood.

We have had some amazing talent over the years in New Jersey, and these three are among the best.

For the record, Bryan Cranston was #1 on this prestigious list, and the only actor to rank ahead of James Gandolfini.

