These Are The Top Adult Beverage Brands In New Jersey

When you order your drinks at your favorite New Jersey bar, are you asking for our state's most popular liquor brands?

Summer is around the corner, and here in New Jersey, we love to kick back and enjoy an adult beverage or three this time of year.

We decided to look into some of the top adult beverage brands in the Garden State, and some of our findings truly surprised us.

The Brands That Are #1 In New Jersey Might Surprise You

We checked multiple sources to discover the best-selling adult beverage brands in the Garde State and uncovered some interesting results.

Let's start with beer. According to World Population Review, New Jersey was one of only two states in the nation where Miller Lite is the best-selling beer. Indiana is the other.

Budweiser is the most popular beer in the nation, leading the way in sales in 23 states. Bud Light was #1 in three additional states.

Who Makes New Jersey's Biggest Selling Vodka?

Regarding vodka, the top brand in the Garden State over the past few years has been Tito's Handmade Vodka, with over 400,000 cases sold just a few years ago, according to Park Street.

It's hard to narrow down wine in New Jersey, the experts can't even agree upon the most popular type of wine in New Jersey.

Eat This, Not That says New Jersey's favorite wine is Cabernet Sauvignon, but Wisevoter says it's Sauvignon Blanc and Hickory Farms says it's Bordeaux. We weren't even going to try for a brand.

When it comes to hard seltzer, Joybird says the top one in the Garden State is Bud Light Hard Seltzer. What, no White Claw?

